Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that Purdy will take over as the 49ers' starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a fractured foot in the team's Week 13 win over the Dolphins, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though Garoppolo avoided a dreaded Lisfranc injury and won't require surgery to address the foot fracture, Shanahan said Wednesday that a 7-to-8-week recovery timeline is a "best-case scenario" for the veteran signal-caller, who likely won't be available the rest of the season unless San Francisco makes a deep playoff run, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Purdy came on to replace Garoppolo in Sunday's 33-17 win over Miami and acquitted himself well in his first extended NFL action, completing 25 of 37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The 49ers' decision not to put in a waiver claim earlier this week for Baker Mayfield -- who was ultimately scooped up by the Rams -- seemingly supports the notion that Shanahan is comfortable proceeding with Purdy, a seventh-round rookie out of Iowa State. The 49ers added veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster Tuesday to serve as Purdy's backup for this weekend's home game versus the Buccaneers.