Purdy completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 37-20 win over Washington.

Purdy ditched his injury designation ahead of Saturday's tilt after playing through oblique and rib injuries in Week 15. The Iowa State product looked poised in the pocket throughout the contest while earning another victory in the third start of his career. Purdy's lone turnover wasn't actually his fault, as Jauan Jennings bobbled a pass that hit him in the hands before accidentally swatting it directly to a defender for an easy interception. The last pick from this year's draft has looked anything but irrelevant through nearly 16 quarters of action, posting an 8:2 TD:INT ratio while completing 69 percent of his passes over that span. Purdy's stock is trending in the right direction with a favorable matchup on tap against the Raiders' 27th-ranked pass defense on New Year's Day.