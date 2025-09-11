Purdy, whom head coach Kyle Shanahan has called a "longshot" to play Sunday against the Saints, could miss 2-to-5 weeks with a turf toe variant, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Shanahan has yet to rule Purdy -- who is also managing a left shoulder injury -- out for Week 2, the coach acknowledged Wednesday that the quarterback's toe injury could sideline him for multiple weeks. Added context regarding Purdy's status should arrive Thursday, but in any case, all signs point to backup Mac Jones drawing at least one start while Purdy recovers from his injuries.