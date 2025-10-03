Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after Thursday's 26-23 overtime victory over the Rams that Purdy is without a timeline for a return after a recent MRI revealed that he aggravated a turf toe injury in the Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "He's week-to-week," Shanahan said of Purdy. "Don't know how [the toe] will heal."

With the toe injury keeping Purdy out for the third time in four games, backup Mac Jones made another start at quarterback Thursday and guided the 49ers to a win, despite working with a depleted pass-catching corps. Jones' solid work when called upon this season could prompt the 49ers to take a cautious approach with Purdy, who didn't practice at all this week and may not be ready to play in the team's Week 6 game at Tampa Bay, despite benefiting from a longer turnaround ahead of that Oct. 12 contest. The 49ers will likely have another update on Purdy's status when the team begins Week 6 prep next Wednesday.