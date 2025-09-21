The 49ers are optimistic that Purdy (toe/shoulder) -- who is listed as questionable but not expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals -- could be ready to start the team's Week 4 game versus the Jaguars, aIan Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Purdy is trending toward missing a second straight game this Sunday while he recovers from turf toe as well as an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, he made notable progress this week, practicing in a limited fashion from Wednesday through Friday. With the 49ers elevating Adrian Martinez from the practice squad Saturday, Purdy will likely be inactive Sunday as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback, affording Mac Jones another start while Martinez serves as the top backup. Up to this point, Purdy has healed more quickly from his injuries than the 49ers initially anticipated, so if he's able to increase his practice activity during the upcoming week, he could be cleared to take back the starting role from Jones.