Purdy completed five of nine passes for 73 yards and ran for a five-yard touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers.

Purdy led the 49ers to the Chargers' goal line on both of his drives, steamrolling a second-string offense with the help of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. The first series ended on a goal-line fumble by RB Jordan Mason, while Purdy capped off the second drive by scrambling in himself. Purdy will get the start Week 1 in Pittsburgh, and he won't have to look over his shoulder now that the 49ers have agreed to trade fellow quarterback Trey Lance (to Dallas).