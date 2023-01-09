Purdy completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-13 rout of the Cardinals.

Purdy capped off an impressive rookie season with the first three-touchdown game of his career. The last pick from this year's draft continues to excel in the red zone, finding his star players Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle (twice) for scores. Purdy finishes the regular season undefeated as a starter with a completion rate of 67 percent, 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 22-year-old will attempt to keep this Hollywood script going as he leads a talented group of position players into the playoffs, starting with a home tilt in the wild-card round next week.