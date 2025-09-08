Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Purdy emerged from Sunday's win at Seattle with shoulder and toe injuries, and his availability for this coming Sunday's game in New Orleans is in question, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports. "We're not sure," Shanahan added. "We've got to see how it heals and how the week goes on it."

Shanahan noted that Purdy's toe issue is the worse of the two health concerns, but the QB still gutted through them Week 1, completing 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing five times for 17 yards. If Purdy isn't able to suit up Week 2, Mac Jones would get the spot start under center.