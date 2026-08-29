Purdy sat out Thursday's exhibition win over the Raiders.

San Francisco elected to rest its projected regular-season starters for the team's final exhibition game. Purdy saw very limited work during the preseason slate, getting into one game and completing four of six passes for 29 yards. He'll next take the field against the Rams in Week 1 of the regular season in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, Sept. 11 (which will be Thursday, Sept. 10, in US time zones). Purdy will be working with a largely new wideout corps, including Mike Evans (groin), Deebo Samuel (returning after a one-year hiatus with Washington), rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) and Christian Kirk (calf).