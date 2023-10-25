Purdy (concussion) officially didn't take part in Wednesday's walk-through session, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday that Purdy developed concussion symptoms on the flight back to San Francisco after Monday's 22-17 loss at Minnesota. Per Wagoner, Shanahan wasn't sure when Purdy sustained the injury but thought it may have happened on one of his two quarterback sneaks in the fourth quarter. Purdy may have a tough time passing through all five phases of the concussion protocol on a short week, and if he's unavailable Sunday against the Bengals, the 49ers will turn to Sam Darnold under center.