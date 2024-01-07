The 49ers list Purdy as out for Sunday's game against the Rams in a coach's decision, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

With the 49ers having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Purdy wouldn't play in Week 18 while nothing was at stake in the regular-season finale. Despite Shanahan's declaration, Purdy didn't head into the weekend with a designation, but the 49ers have since officially ruled him out ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Sam Darnold will draw the start in Purdy's stead, while Brandon Allen will serve as his backup. Purdy will return to action in the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 20 or 21 and will conclude the regular season with a 69.4 percent completion rate for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go with 144 rushing yards and two scores on 39 carries over his 16 starts.