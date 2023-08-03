Quarterbacks coach Brian Griese said Thursday that Purdy has dealt with minimal soreness after throwing sessions, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com it's no different from the normal soreness a quarterback feels after a busy day of throwing passes. He's reportedly throwing about 110 times on the day he practices, with the 49ers scheduling numerous days off to make sure his surgically repaired elbow stays strong. Purdy was on a 'two days on, two days off' schedule through the first week and a half of training camp, but the routine seems to be changing given that he practiced Monday and Tuesday and now is back on the field for Thursday's practice after resting for only one day. Purdy has strictly worked with the first-team offense during camp, while Trey Lance and Sam Darnold have taken snaps with the starters and the backups.