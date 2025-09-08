Purdy completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while taking five carries for 17 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Purdy really had to earn this victory after losing star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) early in this contest, followed by a second-half departure of WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder). The lack of a supporting cast was highlighted on Purdy's game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter when he dialed up third-string TE Jake Tonges in the back corner of the end zone. The 49ers' signal-caller had his share of struggles with a pair of untimely interceptions, the second of which he threw directly into triple coverage. The overall results were a net positive from a fantasy perspective, leaving Purdy as a mid-tier fantasy option heading into a Week 2 matchup the Saints next Sunday.