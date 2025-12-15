Purdy completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns while adding seven carries for 44 yards and a lost fumble in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Titans.

The 49ers' Week 14 bye did Purdy wonders. In addition to allowing the quarterback's body to gain strength after returning from injury just weeks prior, it also afforded the coaching staff an extra week to gameplan against an inferior opponent. The end result Sunday was the 25-year-old's finest fantasy outing to date in 2025. Purdy will face a stiffer test on the road against the Colts next Monday, but his fantasy arrow is pointing up for Week 16.