Purdy completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers while rushing four times for 16 yards and another score in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over the Seahawks.

Purdy got off to a shaky start in his first playoff appearance, overthrowing a couple of open targets early on in the face of pressure. The last pick from this year's draft was able to settle in after halftime, railing off three touchdowns on consecutive drives to build a safe lead for his squad. The impressive rookie eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the first time this season in addition to recording the first four-touchdown game of his career. Purdy showed incredible moxie and talent in his first postseason game, which should make him an appealing target in DFS formats in the upcoming NFC divisional round.