Purdy (toe) practiced in full Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan announced on KNBR San Francisco that Purdy was in line to start Sunday's contest at Arizona.

Purdy thus is poised for his first game action since Week 4 and just his third appearance of the season due to a nagging turf toe injury. He spoke on the issue Thursday, saying that surgery never was on the table, and that he also doesn't intend to wear a steel insert in his cleats, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Purdy also told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that he'll start this weekend, assuming he gets through the next few days unscathed. "I feel really good," Purdy said. "I feel healthy and excited to be back and ready to go and lead the guys. I'm really excited about this week." Purdy will retake the reins of the 49ers offense from No. 2 QB Mac Jones, who has handled eight spot starts this season.