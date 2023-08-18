Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy and the 49ers starters may play 1-to-2 series during Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

No matter if Purdy takes the field in the team's second exhibition, Shanahan said Sam Darnold will handle most of the quarterback reps in the first half, while Trey Lance will take them after halftime. Purdy passed a milestone in his recovery from March surgery on his right throwing elbow this week, having practice restrictions lifted before logging action in three consecutive sessions. That may be the reason Shanahan is considering giving Purdy some run this weekend, but if it doesn't come to pass the second-year pro likely will be under center for San Francisco's preseason finale Friday, Aug. 25 versus the Chargers.