Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams that Purdy (toe) has a real chance to return in Week 11 against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mac Jones made his eighth start of the season in Sunday's loss to the Rams, which dropped the 49ers to 6-4. Purdy has been progressing in his recovery from turf toe and was a limited participant in Week 10 prior to being declared inactive against the Rams. Purdy would likely need to ramp up to full participation prior to reclaiming the starting role.