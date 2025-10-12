Purdy (toe) has "a chance" to play in next Sunday's Week 7 game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Purdy will miss his second straight game -- and fourth so far this season -- this Sunday against Tampa Bay due to a lingering toe injury. The star quarterback didn't practice at all this week, but he did do some side work, so he appears to at least be making some progress toward a return. Nonetheless, Purdy's status remains up in the air for next week, though Schefter's report does provide some optimism about Purdy's ability to get back on the field. For as long as Purdy remains out, Mac Jones -- who is dealing with knee and oblique injuries but is expected to play this Sunday -- will likely remain San Francisco's starter behind center.