Purdy (toe) completed 19 of 26 pass attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns while losing seven yards on his only carry in Sunday's 41-22 win over the Cardinals.

Purdy made a triumphant return from a turf toe injury that cost the signal-caller six weeks of action, tossing a trio of touchdowns with no turnovers in a decisive victory over a division opponent. The 25-year-old connected in the end zone with top weapons Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle (twice) as San Francisco's offense looked as healthy as it has since Week 1. Purdy had thrown as many touchdowns (four) as interceptions in his previous two starts this season, neither of which he exited at full strength. Assuming that he escaped Sunday's win with a clean bill of health, fantasy managers can feel comfortable again starting Purdy against the Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.