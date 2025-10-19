Purdy (toe) will be out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but the 49ers are hopeful that the quarterback will return to the lineup for a Week 8 contest in Houston, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Purdy hasn't put in a full practice since aggravating a turf toe injury in a Week 4 loss to Jacksonville and will be sidelined Sunday for the third game in a row and for the fifth time in six games. He took a step forward this week by turning in three limited practices, and if he can increase his activity during the upcoming week, Purdy should be on a path to making a return to action. Mac Jones has been tending to knee and oblique injuries of his own but will be healthy enough to make another start in Purdy's stead Sunday.