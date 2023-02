Purdy (elbow) will meet with his surgeon later this week and hopes to undergo surgery next week, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo surgery for his torn UCL on February 22, but he has continued to experience swelling in the elbow since injuring it in the playoff loss to the Eagles. Purdy will have a lengthy rehab once he does go under the knife, so the 49ers are expected to dabble in the free-agent market at quarterback this offseason.