Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Steelers. He also rushed three times for 20 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Purdy compiled an eight-game winning streak prior to his ill-timed UCL tear in the NFC Championship Game, and he picked up right where he left off to begin his second NFL season. On San Francisco's first drive, Purdy converted a 4th-and-1 with an 11-yard pass to George Kittle before finding Brandon Aiyuk for an eight-yard touchdown three plays later. He extended the lead to 17-0 with a 19-yard touchdown to Aiyuk in the second quarter, and the 49ers were content to rely primarily on their elite defense and Christian McCaffrey-led running game after that. Purdy's numbers don't jump off the page, but he operated with the efficiency and savvy of a seasoned veteran, with the exception of a third-quarter fumble on a T.J. Watt strip sack. There are no lingering doubts about Purdy's spot atop San Francisco's quarterback depth chart heading into a Week 2 road game against the Rams.