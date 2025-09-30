San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that he expects Purdy (toe) to be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, The Athletic reports. "We will take every precaution to make sure Brock's all right, Lynch said. "I think he is. Now it's just a matter of, can he turn it around on a short week?"

After missing Weeks 2 and 3 due to a turf toe variant as well as a left shoulder injury, Purdy started and played every snap on offense in the 49ers' 26-21 loss to the Jaguars in Week 4. However, Purdy was dealing with a recurrence of soreness in his toe coming out of Sunday's contest, with Lynch noting that the 25-year-old quarterback was sent in for follow-up MRI exams on the injury. Though Purdy doesn't appear to be dealing with a major setback, he could struggle to make enough progress within the next few days for the 49ers to feel comfortable having him play Thursday night in Week 5. The 49ers listed Purdy as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, and it's unclear if the signal-caller will be ready to take reps during Tuesday's walk-through session, which will represent the team's only on-field workout in advance of Thursday's game. Backup Mac Jones would be in line to make his third start of the season in Week 5 if Purdy isn't cleared to play.