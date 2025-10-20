Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that the 49ers will continue monitoring Purdy (toe) ahead of this coming Sunday's game against the Texans, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, while acknowledging at this stage that the QB playing this weekend is viewed as a stretch, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Purdy, who last saw game action in Week 4, thus looks iffy, at best, to return this weekend, with added context on that front set to arrive no later than Wednesday when the 49ers return to practice. Purdy was limited at practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons, a game that marked Mac Jones' third straight start.