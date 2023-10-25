Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy entered the concussion protocol after Monday's 22-17 loss at Minnesota, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy was his typical efficient self in Week 7, completing 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown, but he also threw a pair of interceptions, the last of which sealed the game. He then began to experience concussion symptoms on the flight back to San Francisco, clouding his status on a short week to prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals. Shanahan told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that backup quarterback Sam Darnold will handle the first-team reps Wednesday, but Purdy will take part in some of the walk-through session.