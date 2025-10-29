Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) is expected to be limited at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The ever-elusive full practice for Purdy has yet to occur since he aggravated a turf toe injury in his last appearance Week 4. Having said that, Shanahan told Wagoner on Monday, "I don't think it's a long shot. We'll see how he's doing Wednesday." Another capped session Wednesday would indicate Purdy still has to prove the health of his toe before being cleared to return to action, and with fill-in QB Mac Jones also dealing with a knee contusion this week, the situation under center in San Francisco remains in flux ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants.