Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe/shoulder) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Purdy emerged from a Week 1 win at Seattle with a turf toe variant, which sidelined him this past Sunday in New Orleans. As the 49ers begin preparations for Sunday's home opener against the Cardinals, Shanahan is giving Purdy "a chance" to return to action, even as the emergency third quarterback, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. As a result, it appears Purdy and fill-in Week 2 starter Mac Jones are in consideration to lead San Francisco's offense Week 3.