Purdy appears as if he'll play in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Broncos, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Purdy took the field for warmups in pads with many of the 49ers starters, but not among them were running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell (hip), per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Still, Purdy should have top wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to throw to Saturday.