Coach Kyle Shanahan said on the 49ers Game Plan on Thursday that Purdy (toe) is slated to start Sunday's game at Arizona, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, Shanahan has hinted at this possibility this week but added that the 49ers "want three aggressive practices, and we want to hear from him and make sure he feels good after them, too." Purdy remained limited at Wednesday's practice, but after Thursday's session, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News that the fourth-year pro has done more this week than in previous weeks and looks more confident in his movements after contending with a turf toe injury for much of the campaign. Shanahan likely will make the announcement of Purdy returning to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 4 public at some point before week's end.