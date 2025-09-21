Purdy (left shoulder/toe) isn't in line to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Purdy sat out the 49ers' Week 2 win at New Orleans due to the combination of a turf toe variant and an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. While the quarterback was able to log three limited practices this week, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Purdy was "highly unlikely" to play Week 3, according to Schefter. The 49ers won't post their inactives until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but Purdy's name is expected to be included when they do. Mac Jones will earn another spot start in Purdy's place, while Adrian Martinez handles backup duties.