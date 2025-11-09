Purdy (toe) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Rams, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Purdy hasn't been able to progress to a full practice since his last appearance Week 4 as he works his way back from a turf toe injury. In Purdy's absence Week 10, Mac Jones will earn his eighth start of the campaign, while Adrian Martinez will serve as the backup quarterback. Purdy's next chance to play is next Sunday at Arizona.