Purdy (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

The 49ers have optimism that Purdy will be able to return to action for a Week 10 matchup with the Rams, but the signal-caller's lingering turf toe injury will keep him from starting for the seventh time in eight weeks. Mac Jones will once again direct the San Francisco offense while Adrian Martinez serves as the 49ers' No. 2 quarterback. Notably, the 49ers aren't listing Purdy as their emergency No. 3 quarterback, so he won't be available even if Jones and/or Martinez are forced out of Sunday's contest due to injury.