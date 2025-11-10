Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Purdy (toe) will continue to increase his activity level this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

As it pertains to Purdy's first appearance since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury, Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that the 49ers "want three aggressive practices [from him], and we want to hear from him and make sure he feels good after them, too." This follows Shanahan's comments from Sunday, in which he relayed that Purdy "hopefully" will "have a chance this week," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Wednesday's injury report ultimately will reveal Purdy's initial activity level for Week 11 prep, but if he's listed as full, it'll be a good indication that he's trending toward a return to action Sunday at Arizona. Mac Jones so far has earned eight spot starts in place of Purdy this season.