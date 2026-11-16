Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added two carries for 21 yards in the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

As expected, Sunday's showdown between the longtime rivals turned into a complete offensive showcase, and Purdy was right at the center of the fireworks. The veteran quarterback recorded a career-high passing yardage total, with his 66-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey with just over three minutes remaining putting Purdy over the top. That TD toss was preceded by 11- and 74-yard scoring strikes to Deebo Samuel and McCaffrey, respectively, in the first half, giving Purdy his third tally of at least three touchdown passes this season. Purdy's 78.6 percent completion rate was also his second-highest of the season, and the fact the star signal-caller seemed to have quick chemistry with trade-deadline acquisition Keenan Allen bodes very well considering Purdy should also have Mike Evans (Achilles) back for next Sunday night's Week 11 home showdown against the Vikings.