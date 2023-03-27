General manager John Lynch said Monday that Purdy (elbow) is "probably the leader in the clubhouse" to start at quarterback if healthy, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Purdy, who is recovering from right elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, has earned some sway "with the way he's played," but Lombardi reports that Lynch made it clear he will be competing with both Trey Lance (ankle) and Sam Darnold for the starting gig this offseason. Darnold is currently healthy and Lance should be by the start of OTAs, while Purdy's is expected to resume throwing around June. It's possible the results of San Francisco's quarterback competition won't be fully solidified until closer to the start of the 2023 regular season.