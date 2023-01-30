Purdy (elbow) is believed to have injured his ulnar collateral ligament in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles and will have an MRI on the injury Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy came back into the game after backup Josh Johnson was knocked out by a concussion, but San Francisco's playbook was limited predominantly to runs and screens. The rookie quarterback ultimately completed all four of his pass attempts for 23 yards. If the UCL isn't ruptured, Purdy would likely face a six-week recovery. Otherwise, his recovery timetable could be even lengthier.