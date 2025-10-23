Purdy (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Purdy continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps as he battles through a nagging turf toe injury that has forced him to miss five of the last six games. He may be trending toward a sixth absence of the season after coach Kyle Shanahan told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday that it'd be a "stretch" for Purdy to play Sunday in Houston. Shanahan typically has been announcing the 49ers' starting quarterback Friday ahead of Sunday matchups, so Mac Jones may be confirmed in such a capacity by week's end. Where that leaves Purdy is another story, as he could be anything from active as the backup, inactive as the emergency third QB or inactive without suiting up this weekend, assuming he isn't named the starter.