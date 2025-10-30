Purdy (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy has strung together eight consecutive limited listings on 49ers injury reports as he seeks his first game action since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan told Wagoner that he didn't think it was a "long shot" for Purdy to play Week 9, but the fourth-year signal-caller now has just one more chance to get back to full Friday before San Francisco potentially makes a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants. If Purdy is sidelined again this weekend, Mac Jones would make his seventh start of the season.