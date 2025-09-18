Purdy (left shoulder/toe) officially was limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy now has put together back-to-back capped sessions, after which he touched on his health Thursday. Calling his turf toe variant a day-to-day issue, he told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that he's "happy with the progress I've been making with my foot, my toe. ... [We] gotta see at game time how I feel." Whether Purdy retakes the reigns of the offense from Mac Jones this Sunday versus the Cardinals remains to be seen, but the range of possibilities for him appear to be starter, backup or even emergency third quarterback.