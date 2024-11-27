Purdy (shoulder) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. However, Purdy attempted just two passes during the session, per Inman

At the same time he said Purdy would have a cap on his reps to begin Week 13 prep, coach Kyle Shanahan also relayed that the 49ers would determine later how much the quarterback would throw, according to Lindsey Pallares of the team's official site. Overall, it amounted to a short toss to Kyle Juszczyk during RB drills and another such throw to a member of the equipment staff, which was similar to last Wednesday, when he also was listed as limited. It's unclear how much on-field work San Francisco will log the rest of the week around the Thanksgiving holiday, but it's likely that Friday's practice will be key for Purdy's chances to miss just one game as a result of right shoulder soreness.