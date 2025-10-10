Purdy (toe) is doing side work Friday but still isn't practicing, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Second-string quarterback Mac Jones (knee/oblique) was taking snaps and throwing passes at the start of Friday's practice, after not doing much throwing during Thursday's session (he was listed as 'limited'). The 49ers haven't ruled Purdy out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, but Jones seems to be preparing for the start.