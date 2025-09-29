Purdy (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In his first game action since the season opener during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars, Purdy completed 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed twice for 13 yards and lost his only fumble. Earlier Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that Purdy was dealing with toe soreness after the game, and with the 49ers having a quick turnaround for Thursday's contest at the Rams, "it's a totally different element" regarding the quarterback's availability, per Lombardi. How Purdy is listed on injury reports Tuesday and Wednesday will be key for getting a sense of his odds to suit up Thursday, but Mac Jones (knee), who was listed as full Monday, may be called upon again to lead San Francisco's offense Week 5.