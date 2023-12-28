Purdy (left shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

In back-to-back contests, Purdy has been diagnosed with a stinger in his left, non-throwing shoulder, and while he was cleared to return Week 15 at Arizona, he was deemed questionable to come back Monday against the Ravens but was kept on the sideline until the clock hit 0:00. After the 33-19 loss to Baltimore, coach Kyle Shanahn downplayed the decision to roll with backup QB Sam Darnold and also said that he was confident in Purdy's availability for the 49ers' next game Sunday in Washington, per NFL.com. San Francisco likely will continue to keep a close eye on Purdy, but his full listing to kick off Week 17 prep is a positive sign that he'll indeed lead the team's offense this weekend.