Purdy (oblique/ribs) was limited in practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Purdy continues to deal with the oblique and rib issues that he sustained Week 14 against the Buccaneers. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Purdy seemed to ramp up the intensity of his passes Wednesday, but he still is enduring a cap on his practice reps. Afterward, Purdy told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area that he's feeling better during Week 16 prep than he was last week, which may have been afforded by playing last Thursday in Seattle. In any case, Thursday's injury report will clarify whether or not he has a designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Commanders.
