Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe/left shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Shanahan added that Purdy is "a long shot" to play Sunday at New Orleans, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com.

Purdy emerged from a Week 1 win at Seattle with toe and left shoulder injuries, the former of which is the more serious of the two. The nature of his toe issue isn't known, but it appears as if Purdy will be yielding QB duties to backup Mac Jones for at least one game, if Shanahan's comments come to pass.