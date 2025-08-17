Purdy completed five of seven pass attempts for 66 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 22-19 exhibition win over the Raiders on Saturday.

Purdy was held out of San Francisco's preseason opener against Denver last Saturday, but he got the start and played one series against Las Vegas. The fourth-year QB led the 49ers down the field for a 30-yard field goal on that drive, connecting with Ricky Pearsall three times for 42 yards along the way. All told, it was a strong performance by Purdy in his first game action since signing a massive five-year, $265 million contract extension in May.