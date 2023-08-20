Purdy (elbow) started Saturday's preseason tilt against Denver, completing five of six pass attempts for 65 yards while taking his only carry for eight yards.

Purdy returned to action after suffering a torn UCL in his right throwing elbow against the Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game a little less than seven months ago. An injury seen more commonly with pitchers in baseball, there haven't been many examples of a quarterback returning from this type of injury. Purdy put any arm strength concerns to rest when he hit Deebo Samuel on a crossing route for 25 yards on the first play of the game. The 23-year-old continued the 10-play opening drive before giving way to Sam Darnold and eventually Trey Lance, who are competing for the backup job this preseason. With a healthy return to the field, Purdy should be ready to start and command a talented roster of playmakers this coming season.