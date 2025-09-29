San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Purdy is dealing with toe soreness in the wake of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and will be evaluated, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Shanahan mentioned that estimating Purdy's availability for Week 5 is "a totally different element" due to the short window of preparation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Rams, per Lombardi. In returning from his two-game absence due to shoulder and toe issues, Purdy completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions versus Jacksonville, a relatively productive performance despite his already-depleted receiving corps losing Ricky Pearsall (knee) in the second half. Though Shanahan expressed optimism that Pearsall is only dealing with a "minor PCL" injury, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the second-year wideout's status for Thursday Night Football appears in jeopardy. Star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) won't be eligible to return from IR until Week 6 at the earliest, while Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports that Juan Jennings (undisclosed) is also considered up-in-the-air to face Los Angeles on the road.