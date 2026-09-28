Purdy completed 15 of 27 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for 34 yards in the 49ers' 36-30 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Purdy's completion percentage was below his usual standards, but the fifth-year signal-caller more than made up for it with some effective downfield passing and his quartet of scoring tosses. Purdy's yardage total also got a boost from an 80-yard hook-and-lateral play in the first quarter between Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel that the latter took all the way to the house from San Francisco's 20-yard line, which also served as the quarterback's first touchdown pass of the day. Purdy would go on to connect with Evans (23 yards) and George Kittle (10, 20 yards) for his other three scoring tosses, and he now boasts a 9:1 TD:INT and 789 passing yards over his first three games heading into a tough Week 4 home showdown against the Broncos next Sunday.